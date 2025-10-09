New details in what led up to road rage shooting in northwest valley that hospitalized suspect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're learning new details in a Monday morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened just before 9 a.m. near North Tee Pee Lane and Grand Teton Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police later announced the arrest of 29-year-old Noah Gonzalez in connection to the shooting. Channel 13 has received the arrest report, revealing what led up to the shooting.

Gonzalez was driving his silver 2020 Hyundai Elantra when he was cut off in traffic by a female driver in a white car, according to police documents.

Gonzalez got into an argument with the other driver, pulled out his gun and said "I will kill you," police said.

The woman called her boyfriend, telling him about Gonzalez threatening her. The boyfriend also saw, through Facetime video, a silver car following his girlfriend on her drive home, he told police.

The boyfriend grabbed his gun and waited for his girlfriend in the driveway. When she arrived home, the boyfriend saw Gonzalez following her. Due to what his girlfriend had told him about the threat from Gonzalez, the boyfriend told police he feared for his and his girlfriend's life.

The boyfriend shot at Gonzalez and his car multiple times. He then left the home with his gun, but later came back to speak with police.

When police found Gonzalez, he had multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. Officers also saw bullet holes in his front windshield.

Gonzalez was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon and was booked in absentia at UMC Hospital.