Las Vegas police searching for suspect in northwest valley shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a Monday morning shooting in the northwest valley that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened just before 9 a.m. near North Tee Pee Lane and Grand Teton Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital after being shot.

Police said the suspect is outstanding and asked the public to avoid the area as this is an ongoing investigation.