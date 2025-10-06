Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Las Vegas police searching for suspect in northwest valley shooting

Las Vegas police : LVMPD lights.png
KTNV
Las Vegas police say a suspect is still outstanding after a shooting Sunday evening in the south valley where a male was shot "multiple times."
Las Vegas police : LVMPD lights.png
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a Monday morning shooting in the northwest valley that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened just before 9 a.m. near North Tee Pee Lane and Grand Teton Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

One person was taken to a nearby hospital after being shot.

Police said the suspect is outstanding and asked the public to avoid the area as this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo