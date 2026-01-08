Suspect in deadly Las Vegas car chase arrested in Oregon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man accused of shooting several people and chasing them down in a car in Las Vegas has been arrested in Oregon.

The original incident happened back on Oct. 17.

Detectives learned a woman and man were heading home when another vehicle started following them near Lindell Road and Robindale Road.

Someone from that vehicle shot at the victims and they sped up trying to get away. The victim then lost control of the vehicle and crashed. Both the woman and man were ejected from the vehicle.

The other vehicle was unable to stop in time and then crashed into the wrecked vehicle. Several people called 911 to report the traffic crash and saw the occupants of the second vehicle jumping walls and running through yards away from the scene of the crash.

AT THE SCENE: This video shows the police activity in the area

When police arrived, they found two crashed vehicles and the woman lying in the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her male passenger was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Through the course of the investigation, Las Vegas police identified one of the suspects as 53-year-old Nick Stevenson. On Nov. 5, officers with the Oregon State Police located and arrested him.

Stevenson was extradited back to Las Vegas and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Nov. 21.

According to booking logs, he is facing multiple charges, including murder, attempted murder, burglary, grand larceny, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Stevenson's next court date is set for Feb. 12.