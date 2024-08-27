Man who attacked judge heading to trial next week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man accused of leaping over the bench and attacking Judge Mary Kay Holthus this past January is slated to go to trial next week.

Deobra Redden, 31, is facing nine charges including felony attempted murder of a victim 60 years of age or older.

Redden has retained criminal defense attorney Carl Arnold, who is also representing Duane 'Keefe D' Davis in the Tupac murder case.

Back in January, the video of Redden jumping and attacking Judge Holthus went viral online.

Video shows man attack district court judge during sentencing

During the hearing, Redden was being sentenced to prison by Judge Holthus for attempted battery charges. As she was preparing to hand down a sentence, Redden was seen in a viral video jumping over the bench to attack her.

According to an arrest report, Holthus said Redden knocked her out of her chair and slammed her head against the wall before ripping some of her hair out. The report also stated that two marshals were notified of a panic alarm but were dispatched to the wrong courtroom.

Since then, his defense team and family have raised issue of Redden's mental illness.

They said he's diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

According to the Eighth Judicial Court Portal, Redden is scheduled to start his trial on August 27.

The state has 10 to 15 witnesses and the defense has two.

Trial is expected to last about a week and a half.

Redden has a long criminal history including three felony convictions.