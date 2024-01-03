Video shows man attack district court judge during sentencing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 has obtained video of a Clark County District Court judge being violently attacked by a man during a hearing on Wednesday morning.

The man involved in the attack is Delone Redden, who was being sentenced for aggravated battery with substantial bodily harm prior to the attack on Judge Mary Kay Holthus. The video shows Judge Holthus denying Redden bail due to his criminal history, before he leapt over the judge's desk to tackle her. He then can be heard repeatedly punching her while security officers attempt to restrain him.

Redden can also be heard yelling expletives at the judge during the attack.

A district court marshal has confirmed that the judge is unharmed, but another marshal has been hospitalized.

Channel 13 will provide updates on this incident as they become available.