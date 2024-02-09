Man in viral judge attack video indicted by Clark County grand jury

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The man seen in a now-viral video leaping over the judicial bench to attack a local judge during sentencing has been indicted by a Clark County grand jury.

The indictment handed down on Thursday includes nine new charges — eight of which are felonies under Nevada law.

Deobra Redden, 30, was being sentenced in an unrelated case when he leapt the bench and tackled Judge Mary Kay Holthus.

The new charges he faces include:



attempted murder

battery on a protected person resulting in substantial bodily harm

extortion by threat

intimidating a public officer

battery on an officer resulting in substantial bodily harm

performance of act or neglect of duty in willful or wanton disregard of safety of persons or property resulting in substantial bodily harm or death

battery on a protected person

battery by prisoner

unlawful act related to human excrement or bodily fluid

Two of those charges are enhanced based on the age of the victim, meaning Redden could face additional time in jail or prison beyond the normal sentencing recommendation for those crimes.

Video of the attack shows punches being thrown by Redden and the court staff who quickly jumped to Holthus' aid.

During that hearing, Redden was to be sentenced for attempted battery charges related to a prior incident where he attacked another person with a baseball bat.

Redden has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, his attorney says. At the hearing, he told Holthus he'd just got a new job as a teamster and had been working through his mental health diagnoses.

He and his attorney were asking for probation, but it appeared Holthus felt his prior criminal history warranted time in jail. That's when he leapt the bench, tackling Holthus, yelling expletives at her and punching her repeatedly.

Holthus returned to work the next day and, less than a week later, saw Redden in court again to hand down the sentence she'd already determined: 19 months to four years in prison.

A new judge is hearing the case related to the attack on Holthus. Redden is scheduled to appear before Judge Diana Sullivan for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Feb. 14.