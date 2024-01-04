Courtroom attacker who jumped judge on bench is mentally ill repeat offender

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It appears that Deobra Reddon is an example of how Clark County's justice system can fail mentally ill defendants.

His attorney explained that Reddon has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. He'd been through mental health court twice amid a string of violent crimes.

For Wednesday's case, he was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon but pleaded it down to attempted battery with substantial bodily harm.

Before sentencing, Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus asked Reddon if he had anything to say on his own behalf.

Deodra Reddon: I would like to tell the court that like, based on my criminal history, I feel like I shouldn't be sent to prison for a second time.

Judge Holthus: Have you looked at your criminal history?

Reddon: I've actually... I looked at it.

Judge: You lived it, I suppose.

Reddon: I just looked at it, yeah.

Judge: Three felonies, a gross (misdemeanor), nine misdemeanors, multiple DVs (domestic violence). You got a lot going on, sir. Battery on a protected person, robberies, attempted home invasion.

Court records show Judge Holthus oversaw one of Reddon's previous cases for malicious destruction of property that was in court as recently as October.

The two have a calm and matter-of-fact exchange, with Reddon telling the judge he's a changed man, even indicating that he understands she must do what she feels is right in deciding whether to send him to prison for a second time.

"I just figure I'm in a better place in my mind, my mental health. I have a support system. I just got hired as a teamster for a union making $20 an hour. And the reason behind every single domestic violence is I'd been dealing with mental health, and I didn't know about dealing with mental health court, and I still didn't know that I had a mental health problem until August 2022 when I realized I have a problem with this. And, like, having a dictionary, understanding myself, getting to know myself a little better and applying it to my personality, and having it hit me at that moment in those instances, and trying to learn from my mistakes, you know, I feel like I shouldn't be sent to prison. But if it's appropriate for you, then you have to do what you have to do. But I figure that if I'm in a better place in my life—I'm not doing drugs, I'm not out there committing crimes now—I feel like I should be given a shot because I'm in a better place than I was then. I'm a person who never stops trying to do the right thing, no matter how hard it is, and I'm trying and I never give up trying to do the right thing. I'm not a rebellious person. I don't want to be standing here. I don't want you to have to sit up there and waste your time as well."

He says he's done the best he can in light of his mental health issues.

His attorney explained that the 30-year-old does not have a high school diploma and planned to pursue that while training for his new job, telling the judge he believes Reddon will do well on probation and is "worth the risk."

"I appreciate that," Judge Holthus responded, "but I think it's time that he got a taste of something else because I just can't with that history."

As she begins to announce her decision on his sentence, Reddon explodes, shouting curse words and leaping over the bench to attack the judge.

In the aftermath, panic ensues as it's clear more help is needed with a courtroom staffer yelling, "Can we not radio somebody?! (Expletive) radio somebody!!"

As a courtroom alarm begins to sound, another person in the courtroom yells for someone to call 911.

On the ground behind the bench, Reddon appears to be in the throes of a psychotic break, yelling unintelligibly and loudly clapping.

No doubt, lots of questions to be answered in the wake of this including how the system deals with mentally ill repeat offenders and with courtroom security.

The district court is reviewing its safety protocols.