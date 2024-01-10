'I was worried about her': Las Vegas law clerk describes attack on judge in ABC interview

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It has been a week since a man attacked Clark County District Court judge Mary Kay Holthus during a sentencing hearing.

Last Wednesday, Deobra Redden was about to be sentenced by Holthus and that's when he jumped over the bench towards her. Court video showed several people trying to pull Redden off of Holthus. That includes 27-year-old law clerk Michael Lasso. He was sitting to the judge's left and he leapt into action as soon as Redden cleared the bench.

Las Vegas judge attacked in courtroom had her head slammed into wall, chunks of hair ripped out

"I don't necessarily know how big he is or strong he but I know he's definitely a bigger guy. That's part of the reason why it was so impressive that he was able to clear the bench because I know I wouldn't be able to," Lasso said during an interview with ABC News. "I just thought when he first hopped over that desk, he was going for the door. When he didn't go for the door and instead he starts charging the judge, I was just in shock and I reacted."

According to Lasso, Holthus tried to hide the minute Redden was pulled off of her.

"I don't even want to think about what would have happened if I wasn't here. Once we were able to get the defendant off the judge, the judge immediately went under the desks, kind of trying to protect herself," Lasso said. "Once the situation was handled, I immediately went over to her and went to check on her to make sure she was okay because I was so worried about her.. Thank God she was okay. She was honestly asking about how everyone else was doing."

RELATED LINK: District court officials highlight marshal shortage following attack on judge

During a press conference on Thursday, Chief Judge Jerry Wiese said several people were hurt during the attack and Lasso said the aftermath was "a bloody scene". Holthus was sore and stiff and had some of her hair pulled out. Marshal Shane Brandon was taken to the hospital with a head injury and ended up getting 25 stitches after the attack and Lasso was also looked at.

"Honestly, it was just a couple of scratches, a couple of cuts. Nothing too crazy," Lasso said. "I'm just happy everyone is okay. It really could have been a lot worse. I'm happy it wasn't much worse."

ABC News

RELATED LINK: Nevada judge says horrifying attack could change protection for judges

Lasso told ABC News that since the attack, he and Holthus have both received messages from around the world.

"The support that we've gotten is just incredible. It really, truly is humbling. I was not expecting this at all going into work that day. We've gotten letters. We've gotten emails. We've gotten gifts sent to us," Lasso said. "I'm honestly taken aback by everything and all the love and support from the community."

He added that the experience has brought him and Holthus closer.

"I have so much respect for Judge Holthus. In a professional sense, she is such an incredible person and such a hard worker and a tough worker," Lasso said. "I was pretty close to Holthus before. I think I'll probably be a little closer with her now."

RELATED LINK: Reno judge shot by sniper talks courtroom safety after Las Vegas attack

Holthus was back on the job the day after the attack. On Monday, Redden appeared before her as she handed down the sentence for the original battery charges that he was in court for initially. She sentenced him to 19 months to four years in prison and said the attack did not change the verdict she was going to announce before the attack.

On Tuesday, Redden appeared before Clark County Justice Court Judge Diana Sullivan to face over a dozen new charges related to the courtroom attack. A preliminary hearing date has been scheduled for Feb. 14.