Arrest report: marshals sent to wrong courtroom during judge attack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An arrest report has been released, giving us a detailed look at what happened when a man attacked a Clark County District Judge on Wednesday.

The report paints a chaotic scene with blood spatter and documents scattered across the courtroom.

Judge Mary Kay Holthus told police she was about to sentence 30-year-old Deobra Redden to prison when the 6-foot, 190-pound man leapt over her bench and attacked her.

Holthus said Redden knocked her out of her chair and slammed her head against the wall before ripping some of her hair out.

When her law clerk, Michael Lasso, stepped in to help, Judge Holthus crawled under her desk and covered her face.

The arrest report states Lasso, the man many are calling a "hero" after he tried pulling Redden away from Judge Holthus, has known Holthus his entire life.

Outside the courtroom, the arrest reports indicates a delay in response.

The report states two marshals were notified of a "panic alarm from courtroom 3G.”

The marshals responded and said nothing appeared to be out of the ordinary. That's because the chaos was happening next door in courtroom 3F.

Marshals were reportedly flagged down to the correct room and arrived as Redden was being taken into custody.

While marshals transported Redden to his holding cell, he reportedly told them quote "Judge has it out for me,"…” judge is evil,” He asked one marshal if what he did was wrong and said "I’m sorry you guys had to see that."

At the Clark County Detention Center, Redden reportedly spat in the face of a corrections officer.

While he was being strip searched, corrections officers heard him utter the words “he had a bad day and tried to kill the judge today."

A hazmat team has since cleaned the courtroom.

Judge Holthus was back on the bench one day after the attack.

She's scheduled to sentence Redden once again on Monday.

Judge Holthus filed an order Friday, asking officers to bring Redden to the courtroom on Monday “by any and all means necessary.”