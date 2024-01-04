Chief judge to address Jan. 3 courtroom attack from Regional Justice Center Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Chief Judge Jerry Wiese is expected to discuss Wednesday's courtroom attack on Judge Mary Kay Holthus and multiple court marshals.

Judge Wiese is scheduled to offer more details of the attack at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. We will be streaming it here.

Video of the defendant leaping over the judge's bench has since gone viral online, with hundreds of thousands of shares across social media platforms.

30-year-old Deobra Redden who jumped the bench Wednesday, refused to appear in court Thursday.

13 Investigates Chief Investigative Reporter Darcy Spears looked further into the context of the attack. She found that the courtroom attacker who jumped judge on the bench is a mentally ill repeat offender.