Man faces new battery charges related to Las Vegas courtroom attack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A preliminary hearing date has been set for the man who attacked a Las Vegas judge last week.

Last week, Deobra Redden was seen in a viral video jumping over the bench to attack Clark County District Judge Mary Kay Holthus who was about to hand down a sentence on attempted battery charges.

On Monday, Redden was once again in Holthus' court and she sentenced Redden from 19 months to four years in prison on the original charges. She told the court she had not changed or modified the original sentence that she was going to announce prior to the attack.

In regards to the courtroom attack, Clark County Detention Center records and Clark County Justice Court records show Redden is facing over a dozen charges. That includes attempted murder, battery on a protected person, and disregarding safety of people and property.

On Tuesday, Redden appeared before Clark County Justice Court Judge Diana Sullivan to discuss the courtroom attack charges. During proceedings, Sullivan made it clear that while she is familiar with Holthus, they don't know each other well and Sullivan said she plans on handling this case just like it was any other case.

"I want to disclose that I do know Mary Kay Holthus. I know her casually and only professionally. I've never socialized with her outside, say, a professional event. I don't know her phone number. I don't think she knows mine. We're not connected on social media. I've never worked with the District Attorney's office where, I believe, she worked for her entire career," Sullivan said. "Her daughter is a Deputy District Attorney on my track. However, the team chief has assured me that Kennedy Holthus will not appear on any of Mr. Redden's appearances. Therefore, I see no reason to recuse."

Sullivan set the preliminary hearing date for Redden for Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. Until then, he will remain in the Clark County Detention Center.