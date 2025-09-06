Man stabbed, killed during fight in parking lot near Harry Reid Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD shared that a fight in a parking lot in the 4500 block of Paradise Road turned fatal.

It happened at around 12:27 a.m. on September 6.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a man with a stab wound, LVMPD said. He was given aid until medical staff arrived, but police said he was later pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives determined that "the victim was involved in a physical altercation with two suspects and was stabbed during the incident," and that the suspects left the scene before officers responded.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385 5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.