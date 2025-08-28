Man shot and killed during photo shoot in west valley; suspect arrested for open murder

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was shot and killed during a photo shoot in the west valley last Saturday, according Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

The shooting was reported in the 1000 block of Nassau Drive on August 23 around 4:47 a.m.



Detectives said the victim was taking pictures of Allysandra Blea, 20, who was posing with a firearm near a vehicle. During the photo shoot, detectives said the gun discharged and struck the victim.

Responding officers found the man in the sidewalk and began immediate medical aid, but he died at the scene.

Blea was later arrested on August 26 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on an open murder with a deadly weapon charge.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

