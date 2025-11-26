Brothers arrested after plot to attack law enforcement, planned to buy firearms in Las Vegas

KTNV (LAS VEGAS) — The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced the arrest of two brothers for planning to kill law enforcement members.
John Wilson Bennett and Mark Booth Bennett were overheard on November 17 by an off-duty Norfolk police officer speaking about "[killing] police officers and ICE agents," according to the DHS. The officer shared that Mark claimed that he would meet with "likeminded individuals" in Las Vegas, where he also planned to buy firearms as part of the attack.
Both men were later arrested on November 19, the DHS said. Mark was arrested at the Nortfolk International Airport, where officials said he planned to fly to Las Vegas, and John was arrested in Virginia Beach. The DHS said John had "served as the Assistant Principal of Kempsville High School since 2009."
The Bennett brothers were charged with conspiracy to commit malicious wounding, which the DHS says is a "violation of Virginia state law."
