Las Vegas police seek 3 suspects in multiple purse theft cases across the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating multiple purse theft cases involving three suspects who have been targeting distracted victims at businesses across the valley.
The suspects enter businesses and approach victims who are not paying attention before grabbing their purses and running away, according to LVMPD detectives.
Police have released descriptions of the three suspects, all Black males between 5'8" and 5'10":
- One suspect has short dreadlocks and a beard
- Another has shoulder-length dreadlocks
- The third has dreadlocks tied on top of his head
Police have also released photos of the suspects.
Anyone who can identify these individuals or may have witnessed any of these incidents is urged to contact LVMPD Detectives by phone at 702-828-8577, or by email at nwacinvestigations@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
