Six arrested during undercover operation targeting child sex predators

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A multi-agency operation targeting child sex predators led to the arrest of six people over the last two weeks.
Those arrested include:
- 34-year-old Stevie Bennard Kelly II
- 35-year-old Justin James Matamoros
- 31-year-old Brandon Michael Jarecki Ayers
- 38-year-old Yussell Onofre Gallardo
- 51-year-old Jeffrey Kelly
- 27-year-old Brandon Scott Fletcher
All six face felony charges of luring a child with a computer for sex acts.
Police want to remind parents to discuss with their children the dangers of engaging with strangers online and encourage parents to monitor their children's activity online.
This joint operation included detectives and agents from the Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, the FBI's Child Exploitation Task Force, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, North Las Vegas Police Department, Henderson Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Nevada Attorney General's office.
