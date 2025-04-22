Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 2 people, injuring 6 in stabbing attack on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man who killed two people and injured six others during a 2022 stabbing spree on the Las Vegas Strip will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

On Wednesday, Yoni Barrios was officially sentenced after agreeing to plead guilty to 15 different counts, including an act of terrorism, murder with use of a deadly weapon, and attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon.

In January, we told you that Barrios and his attorney reached a plea deal with prosecutors in exchange for the state dropping the death penalty.

Barrios' attorney, Scott Coffee, said the attack was fueled by an untreated mental illness. He says Barrios had been trying to get help in California before he came to Las Vegas.

"I understand how he's been portrayed. The fact of the matter is, he was very mentally ill at the time of the offense. He's not been a problem for the state. He's never been a problem for me to deal with. He's never been an issue for the courts," Coffee said. "This incident is a tragedy, and it's definitely a call for reform. I think what the prosecution did here was tough but fair. I understand why they asked for the plea they did. I'm grateful they were willing to drop the death penalty because the mental illness was the motivating factor."

Barrios was initially found not competent to stand trial, and Coffee explained that he has been getting treatment at a state facility for the past few years.

Now the question is if Barrios will be able to continue receiving his medication in prison.

"There have been concerns raised in court two days ago that the medication regime has changed at the detention center. That's been an ongoing problem with cases," Coffee said. "There's a concern as to whether or not he'll remain competent. I suspect that he will, but it's one of those things that we have to watch out for."