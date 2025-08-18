Man in wheelchair dies days after hit-and-run in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A hospitalized pedestrian has died from his injuries days after a hit-and-run in the east valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Constantino Ramirez, 55, who was in a wheelchair, was struck by an unknown gray or silver SUV in the parking lot at 3345 East Tropicana Avenue on Aug. 12 around 12:38 p.m.



Ramirez was transported by emergency medical personnel to Sunrise Hospital with serious injuries. The Clark County coroner's office confirmed with authorities he died on Aug. 16, despite all life-saving efforts.

This marks the 102nd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2025.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation section @ (702) 828-2892 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.CrimesStoppersOfNV.com, or use the mobile app 'P3.' Message and Data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.