Man in wheelchair dies days after hit-and-run in east Las Vegas

Constantino Ramirez, 55, was struck by an unknown gray or silver SUV on Aug. 12 and died four days later despite medical efforts. This marks the 102nd traffic fatality this year.
KTNV
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A hospitalized pedestrian has died from his injuries days after a hit-and-run in the east valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said Constantino Ramirez, 55, who was in a wheelchair, was struck by an unknown gray or silver SUV in the parking lot at 3345 East Tropicana Avenue on Aug. 12 around 12:38 p.m.

Ramirez was transported by emergency medical personnel to Sunrise Hospital with serious injuries. The Clark County coroner's office confirmed with authorities he died on Aug. 16, despite all life-saving efforts.

This marks the 102nd traffic-related fatality in LVMPD's jurisdiction for 2025.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation section @ (702) 828-2892 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or visit www.CrimesStoppersOfNV.com, or use the mobile app 'P3.' Message and Data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

