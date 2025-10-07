Man found stabbed to death outside travel trailer in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed outside a travel trailer in the east valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they received a report of the stabbing in the 4700 block of Happy Valley Avenue on Tuesday morning around 6:30 a.m.
Responding officers rendered emergency medical aid to the victim, but he later died at the scene.
LVMPD Homicide are now leading the investigation.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
-
Las Vegas police searching for suspect in possible road rage shootingIt happened just before 9 a.m. near North Tee Pee Lane and Grand Teton Drive, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. One person was taken to a nearby hospital after being shot.
Victim hospitalized after being shot in an attempted robbery in east valleyA person is hospitalized after being shot in an attempted robbery in the east valley on Sunday night.
LVMPD: Motorcycle collision with mobility scooter leaves one deadA crash between a motorcycle and mobility scooter was confirmed to be fatal, LVMPD shared. It happened on October 3 around 7:58 p.m. on South Torrey Pines Drive (north of Hyde Avenue).
Ex-Palo Verde coach gets life sentence for child sexual assaultMichael Atwell, 73, former Palo Verde High School volunteer coach, sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to child sexual assault charges.