Man found stabbed to death outside travel trailer in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found stabbed outside a travel trailer in the east valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they received a report of the stabbing in the 4700 block of Happy Valley Avenue on Tuesday morning around 6:30 a.m.



Responding officers rendered emergency medical aid to the victim, but he later died at the scene.

LVMPD Homicide are now leading the investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

