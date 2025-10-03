Former Palo Verde High School volunteer coach sentenced to life in prison for child sexual assault

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 73-year-old former volunteer coach at Palo Verde High School will spend the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a child under 14 years old.
Michael Atwell was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 35 years on Friday by Clark County District Court Judge Eric Johnson. The sentencing followed Atwell's guilty plea in August to charges of lewdness and sexual assault of a child under 14.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested Atwell in November 2024 after receiving a report of sexual assault.
As part of his sentencing agreement, Atwell must pay approximately $7,700 in restitution to the victim and a victim's crime fund. He is also required to register as a sex offender.
The Clark County School District fired Atwell following his arrest. At the time, Palo Verde principal Lisa Schumacher said Atwell's charges were not related to his role at the school.
