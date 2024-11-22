Volunteer coach at Palo Verde High School arrested for sexual assault of a minor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A volunteer coach at Palo Verde High School was arrested on Thursday on charges of inappropriate contact with a minor.

According to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, 71-year-old Michael Atwell was arrested for sexual assault with a minor under 14.

The high school's principal, Lisa Schumacher, released a statement saying keeping students and staff safe is her number one priority.

She said it appears the charges are not related to their role at the school. Atwell has been terminated and will not be allowed on campus.

We wish to assure you that we will cooperate fully with law enforcement in their investigation. Please know that this is a LVMPD investigation and, as school officials, we do not have additional information to share.

She said if you have questions about your child, please contact the school’s main office at (702) 799-1450.