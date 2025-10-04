LVMPD: Motorcycle collision with mobility scooter leaves one dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A crash between a motorcycle and mobility scooter was confirmed to be fatal, LVMPD shared.
It happened on October 3 around 7:58 p.m. on South Torrey Pines Drive (north of Hyde Avenue).
LVMPD shared that "evidence at the collision scene, witness statements, and surveillance video" led them to determine that a 2007 Suzuki GSXR-600 motorcycle driving on South Torrey Pines Avenue at a "high rate of speed" when they collided with a pedestrian on a mobility scooter crossing "outside of a marked or implied crosswalk."
The pedestrian, a 78-year-old woman, was taken to a nearby hospital, where medical personnel later pronounced her dead. Her death is the 120th traffic-related fatality recorded in 2025 by LVMPD in their jurisdiction.
The motorcyclist, 58-year-old Darin McCuistion, was also taken to a nearby hospital for "suspected serious injuries," police said. LVMPD said McCuistion displayed signs of impairment, and was arrested for charges related to DUI and Reckless Driving.
