Man dies after stabbing at Las Vegas park, police investigating

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead following a stabbing at a local park on Monday, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed on Tuesday.

LVMPD said a call came in Monday around 11:10 a.m. referencing a man with an "unknown medical issue" near Doolittle Park in the 800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard. When medical teams responded, they found the victim with an apparent stab wound and took him to a hospital.



The Clark County coroner's office confirmed with law enforcement around 4:29 p.m. the victim had died from his stab wound.

LVMPD Homicide are now taking over the investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

