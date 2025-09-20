Man arrested for allegedly shooting at Las Vegas police in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is in custody after police say he shot at officers in the east valley Friday evening.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers were conducting a follow-up investigation near 6400 East Stewart Avenue around 6:12 p.m. when a man shot at them.



Police said no officers were hit, and the man was taken into custody.

The LVMPD Office of Internal Oversight is investigating the incident.