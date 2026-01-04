Man accused of stealing construction vehicle in Water Street pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

UPDATE | July 8

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Channel 13 attended Juan Huriel Rincon Carreno's court appearance on July 8, where we learned that he has changed his plea from "not guilty" to "not guilty by reason of insanity."

Crime Henderson police share details in shooting that came after stolen front loader Jhovani Carrillo

His trial date was scheduled for September 21.

UPDATE | Jan. 5

According to court records obtained by Channel 13, the man accused of involvement in this incident has been identified as Juan Huriel Rincon Carreno.

Records show that he was not present at his pretrial custody hearing in Henderson Justice Court because he was in the hospital at the time.

Rincon Carreno did not receive bail, according to records, and was scheduled for his next court appearance for the morning of Jan. 7.

ORIGINAL STORY

The Henderson Police Department (HPD) has shared information regarding the first officer-involved shooting of 2026 in their jurisdiction.

WATCH | What we know about Henderson's first officer-involved shooting of 2026

Henderson police: Stolen construction vehicle results in shooting in Water Street, 3 injured

It happened in the 600 block of north Water Street near Boulder Highway.

HPD's Captain Haven Tillman held a media briefing on Sunday afternoon, where Channel 13 learned that the shooting began with a call regarding a stolen vehicle around 9:10 a.m.

WATCH | Henderson police share new details on Water Street shooting

Henderson police share new details on Water Street shooting

Captain Tillman shared that officers located a "front loader construction type vehicle" upon their arrival, which they attempted to stop. At this time, HPD is unsure how the suspect was able to turn on the vehicle.

The suspect then tried to run over an officer "numerous times" before hitting two patrol vehicles, Captain Tillman said.

KTNV

According to HPD, this collision is what prompted two officers to fire on the driver of the construction vehicle, striking them once in the arm and the leg.

The unidentified suspect was taken into custody and sent to a nearby hospital. Two officers were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

"I just want to say to the officers involved — I'm very proud and happy that they're not injured." — Captain Haven Tillman

Additional information, as well as bodyworn camera footage, will be available during a press conference next week, Captain Tillman shared.