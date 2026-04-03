Man accused of shooting, killing two during livestream on the Strip denied bail

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — He's accused of shooting and killing two people on the Las Vegas Strip. Now, he wants to be released without bail.

Manuel Ruiz was in court Thursday morning, nearly 10 months after the fatal shooting in front of the Bellagio.

Ruiz, known as "Sin City Manny" online, is accused of shooting and killing Rodney Albert Finley and Tanisha Laquahn Finley. Authorities have said this shooting likely stemmed from an online feud, as the Finleys were also content creators.

Ruiz and his defense attorney David. E. Lopez-Negrete stood before Judge Tierra Jones for Ruiz to be released on his own recognizance. At the time, Ruiz was being held without bail.

After arguments, Jones said she would issue a decision later on Thursday.

Court records indicate that "given the weight of the evidence and the nature of the circumstances of the offense," Ruiz's request for bail was not granted.