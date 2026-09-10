LVMPD shares details of tattoo artist's arrest following sexual assault

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested Souriyadeth Markthepharack, a tattoo artist, on Aug. 27 after investigating a sexual assault incident involving two teenage girls.

Channel 13 obtained an arrest report from LVMPD to learn more.

According to an interview with the victims, they knew Markthepharack as the father of a male one of the girls said she was involved with. They said they were told to contact Markthepharack whenever they wanted free tattoos.

One victim shared with police that before the incident, she and the other victim asked Markthepharack to pick them up from a hangout with friends on June 7.

She shared that he took them to a trailer he was staying at, and provided them with sodas and alcohol, as well as a "pre-roll and a dispo of weed."

While receiving a tattoo from Markthepharack, police said she reported falling asleep before waking up to the assault.

LVMPD conducted an interview with Markthepharack, who told them that he had given the victims a few times to give them tattoos. According to him, one of the victims was his son's girlfriend.

Markthepharack said that on the day of the alleged assault, he believed both girls to be 18 years old, and confirmed that he bought them alcohol.

Markthepharack told Metro that he had sex with both victims. When a detective shared with him that the victims did not consent to his actions, Markthepharack told them that "they never said no."

Markthepharack will be in court on Sept. 15, and will face the following charges:

