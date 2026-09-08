2 hospitalized with critical injuries after stabbing in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Two people were hospitalized with critical injuries after a stabbing Monday evening in Henderson, according to the Henderson Police Department.
The incident happened in the area of Whitney Ranch Drive and Galleria Drive.
Police said this was an isolated incident and there's no threat to the public.
Whitney Ranch and Galleria are closed in both directions, and police are asking the public to avoid the area at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 13 for updates as they become available.
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