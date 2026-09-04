NSP: Man wanted in Nevada captured in North Carolina over 13 years later

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police have announced the apprehension of William Bierlein, a man wanted in Nevada — more than 13 years after he was declared wanted on a probation violation warrant.

In 2008, Bierlein was involved in a fatal collision, which hospitalized him. NSP said that alcohol was determined as a factor in the crash at the time. He was arrested on April 28, 2009.

NSP said he would later "[abscond] from probation supervision."

According to NSP, Bierlein was arrested in Asheville, North Carolina, on June 30, 2026. He was later transferred to NEvada and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Sept. 3.

His arrest comes as part of a joint investigation effort with the U.S. Marshals Service and NSP's Parole and Probation Division.