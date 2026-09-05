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Is law enforcement contacting you for money? LVMPD says it's a scam.

Scam
Scripps News Group
"Scam Likely" is displayed on a smartphone.
Scam
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning residents about scammers impersonating law enforcement to steal money and other sensitive information.

This comes after we told you that the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center ranked Nevada towards the top of all states that reported cyber crime and lost money due to online scams.

Local News

Legal experts warn of the danger of AI-related and phishing scams

Anyssa Bohanan

In a social media post, LVMPD shared that scammers are using the names and badge numbers of real officials, or throw around legal terms to spike their victim's sense of urgency.

Metro reminds the public that they will never ask for money in return for clearing warrants or arrests, make demands for gift cards, cryptocurrency, mailed cash, etc., ask for sensitive information via phone or text, or refuse to let you hang up the phone to verify the situation.

Here's what police suggest you do if you believe you're being targeted by these kinds of scams:

  1. Hang up immediately. Don’t engage, argue, or any press buttons.
  2. Independently look up the agency’s official published phone number and call it directly. Never use the callback number provided by the scammer.
  3. Don’t click unknown links or open suspicious attachments. Delete unsolicited legal texts or notices.
  4. Report the scam to local law enforcement and the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at http://ic3.gov

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