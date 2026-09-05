Is law enforcement contacting you for money? LVMPD says it's a scam.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning residents about scammers impersonating law enforcement to steal money and other sensitive information.

This comes after we told you that the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center ranked Nevada towards the top of all states that reported cyber crime and lost money due to online scams.

Local News Legal experts warn of the danger of AI-related and phishing scams Anyssa Bohanan

In a social media post, LVMPD shared that scammers are using the names and badge numbers of real officials, or throw around legal terms to spike their victim's sense of urgency.

SCAM ALERT: Vishing, Phishing, Smishing, and Impersonation Tactics Scams



Scammers are impersonating police officers, deputies, and federal agents using spoofed caller IDs, emails, and texts. They may use real names, badge numbers, and legal terminology to create fear and… pic.twitter.com/q4XbHndva6 — LVMPD (@LVMPD) September 4, 2026

Metro reminds the public that they will never ask for money in return for clearing warrants or arrests, make demands for gift cards, cryptocurrency, mailed cash, etc., ask for sensitive information via phone or text, or refuse to let you hang up the phone to verify the situation.

Here's what police suggest you do if you believe you're being targeted by these kinds of scams: