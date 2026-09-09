LVMPD: Las Vegas man accused of secretly recording woman changing at LVAC, arrested

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 is learning about an incident at a Las Vegas Athletic Club that led to a man's arrest on August 25.

In a report we obtained from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, we learned that a female victim was changing inside a locker room stall inside the gym on June 15.

Inside the stall, she noticed a phone camera aimed at her while she was undressed. The report states that she exited the stall wrapped in a towel and pulled the door to the neighboring stall open after she got no response.

A man, later identified as Jacob Godown, ran out of the stall. The woman ran after him, along with members of LVAC staff, and photographed his red Volkswagen Jetta as he drove off.

Through the license plate, police were able to identify Godown as the owner of the car, and matched his description to the one given to them by the victim.

Review of video footage from the gym showed a white male with long hair matching Godown's description entering LVAC on June 15 and scanning his phone at the front lobby with an employee. He was later seen in the pool area located between the women's and men's locker rooms.

LVMPD shared that the victim later called 911 on June 24 to share that Godown was parked directly in front of the gym's front entrance. Responding officers located a red Volkswagen with Godown inside, and ordered him to exit the vehicle.

Godown identified himself to police, and through a records check, officers identified that warrants for his arrest had been issued. They also conducted a vehicle search for narcotics after noticing a small bag of white powder on the center console. Metro's search revealed two iPhones and a black digital camera in the car.

Godown was arrested that day "for the warrant and possession of cocaine and transported to [the Clark County Department of Corrections]," according to the report.

In an interview with Godown, LVMPD learned from Godown that he had gotten into LVAC using an EOS gym bar code, claiming that he had gone for the pool and the sauna. He later shared that he did not go to the pool, and only went to the sauna before he "got confused" and entered the women's locker room.

Metro police were told by Godown that he tried to hide in a stall until all the women were gone to exit without incident. Godown denied recording the woman during that time. He also said he did not remember what he was doing in the locker room for nearly four hours, because "he was high on cocaine."

Following a warrant to search Godown's phones, LVMPD found video shot on June 15 of the women's bathroom at LVAC, showing the victim changing in the locker room.

Godown was arrested on August 25, and will face one charge of "capture/display image of private area."