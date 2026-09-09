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Las Vegas police officer arrested on charges of theft, burglary and perjury

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
KTNV
FILE - These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center Wednesday on multiple charges.

According to LVMPD, Antonio Chavez, 28, is charged with theft ($25K - $100K), four counts of burglary of a business and perjury.

LVMPD said Chavez has been with the department since 2020 and is assigned to the Community Safety Division in the Northwest Area Command.

Chavez will be placed on suspension of police powers without pay pending an investigation.

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