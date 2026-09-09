Las Vegas police officer arrested on charges of theft, burglary and perjury

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center Wednesday on multiple charges.
According to LVMPD, Antonio Chavez, 28, is charged with theft ($25K - $100K), four counts of burglary of a business and perjury.
LVMPD said Chavez has been with the department since 2020 and is assigned to the Community Safety Division in the Northwest Area Command.
Chavez will be placed on suspension of police powers without pay pending an investigation.
Click below for information on the arrest of an LVMPD Officer on September 9, 2026: pic.twitter.com/Z78l0bnKfQ— LVMPD (@LVMPD) September 9, 2026
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