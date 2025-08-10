LVMPD seeks help identifying arson suspect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD detectives are seeking the community's help in identifying an arson suspect.
On Saturday, a fire at LVMPD's headquarters was discovered by an LVMPD employee, officials shared. The fire was extinguished by the Las Vegas Fire Department with no injuries or building damage reported, according to LVMPD.
During the investigation, detectives identified a suspect "walking north through the south parking lot of LVMPD Headquarters," who "entered the landscaping along the west wall that separates headquarters from an apartment complex."
After using an "unknown item to ignite the foliage," the suspect fled to the apartment complex, officials said.
The suspect is described as "a black male, 25 to 35 years old, wearing a black and white shirt, black pants, and black shoes."
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the individual depicted in the pictures is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Fusion Watch Center at (702) 828-7777, or email at e9804t@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
