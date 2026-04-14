LVMPD searching for two they say ran from crash involving stolen vehicle in northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are searching for suspects after a two-car crash late Monday night involving a stolen vehicle.

It happened just before 11 p.m. on April 13 in the area of W Gowan Road and N Rainbow Boulevard, just northeast of the I-11 and Cheyenne interchange, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash involved a sedan and a midsize SUV, and the SUV was listed as stolen, police said.

The two people inside the SUV fled the scene before officers arrived, and the two people in the sedan were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Metro.