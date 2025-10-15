Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LVMPD responds to illegal shooting in East Las Vegas

Las Vegas police scene tape
KTNV
File photo of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department scene tape.
Las Vegas police scene tape
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD has shared with Channel 13 that an illegal shooting occurred Tuesday around 7:50 p.m.

It happened near East Sahara Avenue and Winterwood Boulevard, in the 5900 block of Silverheart Avenue.

Police said that multiple residences showed signs of impact upon their arrival, but did not report any injuries at the time.

