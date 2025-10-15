LVMPD responds to illegal shooting in East Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD has shared with Channel 13 that an illegal shooting occurred Tuesday around 7:50 p.m.
It happened near East Sahara Avenue and Winterwood Boulevard, in the 5900 block of Silverheart Avenue.
Police said that multiple residences showed signs of impact upon their arrival, but did not report any injuries at the time.
