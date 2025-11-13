LVMPD investigating 'small explosion' near the Strip; no injuries reported

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a small explosion Thursday morning after a "suspicious item" was left near a business on Convention Center Drive.

Police said no one was injured.

🔴 WATCH 🔴 A traffic camera in the area shows the ongoing investigation:

The incident happened in the 300 block of Convention Center Drive, between Las Vegas Boulevard and Paradise Road. It's not immediately clear which business the item was left near. That block includes the Las Vegas Convention Center's West Hall, along with several other businesses near the convention center.

At this time, police have the westbound and eastbound lanes on Convention Center Drive closed from South Las Vegas Boulevard to Paradise Road as they continue their investigation of the scene.

Drivers and members of the public have been asked to avoid the area.

Channel 13 crews are en route to the area to get more information about the investigation. This report will be updated as we learn more.