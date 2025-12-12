Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

LVMPD: Homicide under investigation in northwest valley

Las Vegas police : LVMPD lights.png
KTNV
Las Vegas police say a suspect is still outstanding after a shooting Sunday evening in the south valley where a male was shot "multiple times."
Las Vegas police : LVMPD lights.png
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has shared that a homicide is under investigation in the northwest valley near Craig and I-11/US-95.

According to police, it happened in the 4500 block of Vogue Street. Police are expected to hold a media briefing later tonight to provide further information.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's talk promo image

Let's Talk: Share your questions, concerns and story ideas with our team