LVMPD: Fatal shooting in Sunset Park to be reviewed for self-defense

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting was reported in Sunset Park late Wednesday night.

Clark County Department of Public Safety and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the shooting report in the 2600 block of East Sunset Road around 10:33 p.m. on Oct. 8.

Responding officers said they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency medical aid was rendered until medical personnel arrived, but the victim died at the scene.

Police say an individual connected to the incident was detained at the scene, but was later released.

The case is still under investigation. Police said they will submit the case to the Clark County District Attorney's Office for a self-defense review.