Nye County Sheriff's Office seeks community's help in locating 'felony evading' motorcyclist

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nye County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) has put out a call for community aid in locating a "felony evading" motorcyclist, according to a recent social media post.
The post detailed that the suspect "has fled from NCSO multiple times at over 100 mph through the center of Pahrump." The public is now being asked to help NCSO identify them prevent harm to the suspect or others.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is asked to contact Dispatch at 775-751-7000. Informants are asked to provide as much detail as possible, but are not required to give their names, NCSO said in the post.
