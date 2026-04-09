LVMPD connects 9 suspects to shooting that left man dead in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nine people have been connected to a shooting from last summer that left one person dead in the southwest valley.
We first told you about the shooting in the early hours of July 9, 2025.
It happened around 12:38 a.m. in the 6000 block of Coja Street, near the intersection of S Cimarron Road and W Patrick Lane, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Lt. Steve Riback told media that police received several 911 calls, one of which described a person shot in a garage.
WATCH the full briefing by police here:
When police arrived, they found someone with apparent gunshot wounds and immediately rendered aid.
Riback said officers also attempted life-saving measures, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities said a white Dodge Charger with a black front bumper was seen circling the neighborhood multiple times before the shooting.
Eventually, Riback said, the Charger stopped and several people got out. Riback said roughly 30 rounds were fired, but only one person was hit.
Now, nine months later, authorities have announced the suspects they have connected to the shooting.
- 27-year-old Artavious Woods, arrested Sept. 26, 2025
- 29-year-old Eduardo Baez, arrested Sept. 26, 2025
- 30-year-old Rickey Allen, arrested Oct. 30, 2025
- 28-year-old Rashid Soukesian, arrested Nov. 24, 2025, in Los Angeles and extradited to Las Vegas Dec. 7, 2025
- 27-year-old Johntryae Mitchell, arrested Jan. 21, 2026, in Atlantic City and extradited to Las Vegas Jan. 31, 2026
- 38-year-old Calvin Hicks, arrested March 16, 2026
- 33-year-old Jamar Holman, arrested April 1, 2026
- 28-year-old Kenjuan McDaniel, indicted Feb. 27, 2026
- 29-year-old Darion Headd, indicted Feb. 27, 2026
Seven were arrested and booked into the Clark County jail for open murder with a deadly weapon and other felony charges.
Two suspects were already in NDOC custody and have been indicted for open murder with a deadly weapon and other felony charges.
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