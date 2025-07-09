Police investigating after shooting in southwest valley leaves one person dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after an overnight shooting in the southwest valley.

It happened around 12:38 a.m. in the 6000 block of Coja Street, near the intersection of S Cimarron Road and W Patrick Lane, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Lt. Steve Riback told media that police received several 911 calls, one of which described a person shot in a garage.

[FULL PRESSER] Metro police investigating shooting that left one dead in southwest valley

When police arrived, they found someone with apparent gunshot wounds and immediately rendered aid.

Riback said officers also attempted life-saving measures, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said a white Dodge Charger with a black front bumper was seen circling the neighborhood multiple times before the shooting.

Eventually, Riback said, the Charger stopped and several people got out. Riback said roughly 30 rounds were fired, but only one person was hit.

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident, and authorities are not sure of the relationship between the victim and possible suspects.

Anyone with any information on this event is urged to contact LVMPD or Crime Stoppers.