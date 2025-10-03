Las Vegas woman found dead in cardboard box in Arizona desert

KINGMAN, Ariz. (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman was found dead inside a cardboard box in a remote desert area east of Kingman in early September.
The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said a "suspicious package" was reported on Sept. 5 near Windmill Ranch Road in a wash area. The person who notified deputies said they believed a dead body was inside a large cardboard box.
Deputies said another witness told them they had seen a truck near the wash with its trunk open the night prior, but since it was dark he could not identify the vehicle.
The deceased individual was identified through fingerprints as 57-year-old Carolyn Ann Bosher of Las Vegas.
Mohave County detectives worked with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and learned Bosher had been arrested by Metro on indecent exposure charges six days prior to her body being found.
Detectives said there was nothing at the scene that indicated Bosher was killed at the location.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff's Office at (928) 753-0753 and reference DR# 25-033587.
