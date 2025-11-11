Las Vegas police seek witnesses to Interstate 11 freeway shooting that left one in critical condition

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a reckless shooting investigation that left one person in critical condition.
On Monday afternoon, southbound lanes of U.S. 95/Interstate 11 were shut down as police investigated the shooting area between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue.
Police received a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle at a business in the area. Detectives later determined he had been shot on the freeway.
Police have limited information about the suspect vehicle, believing it to be a sedan.
Anyone who was driving southbound on Interstate 11, between Charleston Boulevard and Russell Road, during the time from of 3 p.m. and 3:35 p.m., and may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact LVMPD Detectives by phone at 702-828-7815, or by email at c19309h@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
