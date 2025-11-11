Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Las Vegas police seek witnesses to Interstate 11 freeway shooting that left one in critical condition

Southbound lanes of U.S. 95/Interstate 11 were shut down Monday as police investigated the shooting between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue
I-11 Shooting
KTNV / RTC
Las Vegas police are seeking witnesses to a freeway shooting on Interstate 11 that left one person critically injured Monday afternoon.
I-11 Shooting
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a reckless shooting investigation that left one person in critical condition.

On Monday afternoon, southbound lanes of U.S. 95/Interstate 11 were shut down as police investigated the shooting area between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue.

Police received a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle at a business in the area. Detectives later determined he had been shot on the freeway.

Police have limited information about the suspect vehicle, believing it to be a sedan.

Anyone who was driving southbound on Interstate 11, between Charleston Boulevard and Russell Road, during the time from of 3 p.m. and 3:35 p.m., and may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact LVMPD Detectives by phone at 702-828-7815, or by email at c19309h@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo