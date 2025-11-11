Police: Shooting on freeway sends one person to hospital; southbound lanes closed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southbound lanes of U.S. 95/Interstate 11 are shut down Monday afternoon while police investigate a shooting on the freeway, according to information from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police say the shooting happened at approximately 3:34 p.m. between Flamingo Road and Tropicana Avenue.

🔴 WATCH LIVE: A traffic camera shows police activity in the area of the shooting 🔴

One person was hit by gunfire and transported to an area hospital, according to police. Officials did not immediately specify the extent of the person's injuries.

LVMPD officials advise that their investigation is ongoing, and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

As of 4:25 p.m., police say southbound lanes of the interstate are closed between Flamingo and Tropicana.

This is a developing story. Additional information will be shared as we learn it from local officials.