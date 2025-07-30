Las Vegas police searching for additional victims after 74-year-old arrested on sex charges

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have arrested a 74-year-old Las Vegas man on sex charges, and now they are looking for any additional victims.
Thomas Dodd was arrested on July 24 and booked into the Clark County jail on four charges of lewdness with a child less than 14 years of age.
On July 21, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was contacted regarding a nine-year-old who reported being inappropriately touched by a family friend.
That person was identified as 74-year-old Dodd.
Police say that Dodd met the victim and the family through a local church.
On July 9, Dodd invited the victim over to his house to watch movies, authorities said, and while watching the movie, he inappropriately touched the victim and had the victim touch him.
At this time, detectives believe that Dodd may have additional victims.
Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Dodd or has information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Sexual Assault & Abuse Section at 702-828-3421, or by email at SAHotlineTips@lvmpd.com.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
Dodd was arrested on July 24, 2025, and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for Lewdness with a Child Less than 14 years old (4 counts).
