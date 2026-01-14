Las Vegas police search for suspectafter shooting near downtown leaves one dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are searching for a suspect after one person was found dead in a business near the Arts District.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of W Utah Avenue, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

According to Lt. Robert Price, a man had been trying to get a hold of his friend and wasn't able to, so he went over to the business where his friend works on Utah Avenue.

WATCH that full briefing here:

FULL BRIEFING: Police searching for suspect after shooting near downtown

When that man arrived, he found his friend lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man called 911, Price said, and officers from the Downtown Area Command responded. The officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived, who pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Price said police do not have a suspect at this time, but do believe this was an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department or Crime Stoppers.