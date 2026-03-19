Las Vegas police push to keep repeat offender behind bars after latest felony arrest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is announcing the arrest of a 36-year-old man who they say has "repeatedly and flagrantly" violated the conditions of his pre-trial release for previous arrests.

The suspect, identified as Joshua Sanchez-Lopez, was arrested on Wednesday after LVMPD officers responded to reports of a man going through mailboxes at an apartment complex in the 4400 block of Karen Avenue, near Marion Street in the east valley. The man was said to be driving a dark-colored SUV.

Officers located the SUV in the area of Boulder Highway and Desert Inn Road and identified the driver as Sanchez-Lopez.

"Based on the information learned by patrol officers that Sanchez-Lopez had stolen mail from the apartment complex, LVMPD Financial Crimes detectives were requested and responded to take over the investigation," LVMPD officials stated.

Detectives found mail that didn't belong to Sanchez-Lopez and, when searching his residence, "found what appeared to be a fraud lab and narcotics," according to police.

He was taken to the Clark County Detention Center and booked into jail on charges that include:



child abuse or neglect

13 counts of possession of documents/person ID to commit forgery

10 counts of obtain credit card without holders consent

possession of financial forgery lab for unlawful act

mail theft

possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance under 14 grams

Las Vegas police officials indicated this incident was not officers' first encounter with Sanchez-Lopez.

According to police, he was originally booked into jail on January 12 for crimes related to the possession of a stolen vehicle.

He was released to the Las Vegas Justice Court's Pretrial Compliance Unit on February 10, "after LVMPD determined electronic supervision of Sanchez-Lopez posed an unreasonable risk to public safety, and, as a result, denied his release to the LVMPD Electronic Monitoring Program."

LVMPD officials say Sanchez-Lopez "repeatedly and flagrantly" violated the rules of the department's Electronic Monitoring Program "in an escalating fashion." They cite allegations that Sanchez-Lopez was involved in high-speed vehicle pursuits to evade law enforcement and that he "pointed a gun at an unsuspecting officer" during a traffic investigation in North Las Vegas.

Police go on to cite Sheriff Kevin McMahill's legal authority to deny an individual's release for electronic monitoring. They argue Sanchez-Lopez's "lengthy criminal history," previous noncompliance with electronic monitoring conditions, and "threatening conduct toward law enforcement" are reasons to deny his release from jail.