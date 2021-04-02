Las Vegas police looking for another hit-and-run driver after pedestrian killed Thursday night

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for another hit-and-run driver.

The fatal incident happened around 8:24 p.m. April 1 near Rancho and Riverside drives.

Police say a dark-colored sedan was traveling north on Rancho when it struck a 68-year-old man who was crossing the street near Riverside.

A 2013 Honda Odyssey also struck the pedestrian after the sedan.

The driver of the dark-colored sedan did not remain on scene.

The driver of the Honda did stay and did not display any signs of impairment.

The pedestrian’s death marks the 28th traffic-related fatality in Las Vegas for 2021.

The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased.

On March 24, Las Vegas police held a press conference about the unusually high number of hit-and-run crashes so far this year. At that time, there were 6 fatal hit-and-runs. Last year, there was 10 total for the year.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3595. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.

