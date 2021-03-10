Vegas PD report: Suspected DUI hit-and-run driver described as functional alcoholic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas authorities continue to investigate a fatal hit-and-run crash that took the life of a bicyclist and involved a suspected drunk driver last week.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to a reported crash on March 6 on West Tropicana Avenue near Tenaya Way at around 6:30 p.m.

PREVIOUS: Driver under arrest after suspected DUI fatal hit-and-run in Las Vegas

The collision occurred when the bicyclist was struck from behind by a 2011 Dodge Challenger while the two were traveling west on Tropicana Avenue in the right travel lane before the vehicle sped off from the scene, according to the LVMPD.

Police say a witness was able to follow the Challenger after the crash and relay the license plate and vehicle description to the department while emergency personnel were also called to the scene to attend to the injured bicyclist.

The 60-year-old bicyclist was transported to the University Medical Center. However, he passed away due to the injuries sustained.

Additionally, an LVMPD officer was dispatched to the Challenger's registered address from the license plate given and was able to locate the car and the driver, later identified as Tyrrell Smith, inside an apartment complex near Durango Drive and Arby Avenue.

Smith's girlfriend informed police that he was passed out in the apartment's back bedroom and had returned home seemingly very drunk, according to the arrest report.

Smith was then found asleep in the bedroom and was placed in handcuffs. The arrested officer reported the 34-year-old smelled like alcohol and was slurring his words with bloodshot eyes.

The Challenger was also located in the apartment parking lot and it had noticeable damage to the right side of the vehicle and hood, according to police.

Smith's girlfriend described him as a functional alcoholic, according to the police report, as he likes to get drunk and had told her that he was at the Orleans hotel-casino before the crash where he normally goes to drink.

Smith was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and is facing two charges stemming from the crash that include DUI above the legal limit.

The bicyclist from Las Vegas killed in the crash will be identified by the Clark County coroner's office once family has been notified.

Smith's next court date is scheduled for March 15.