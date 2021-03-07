UPDATE: Coroner identifies bicyclist killed in fatal hit-and-run

UPDATE MARCH 11: The Clark County Coroner has identified the victim as 60-year-old Michael Eugene McConnell of Las Vegas. His cause of death was blunt force trauma and it was ruled an accident.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- On March 6 at about 6:28 p.m., an auto versus bicyclist fatal hit-and-run crash occurred on Tropicana Avenue east of Tenaya Way.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a bicyclist was traveling westbound on Tropicana Avenue in the furthest right portion of the westbound travel lanes.

Authorities say a 2011 Dodge Challenger was traveling westbound in the right of three westbound travel lanes when the right front of the Challenger struck the rear of the bicycle causing a collision.

The bicyclist was ejected from his bicycle and landed on the north sidewalk suffering from substantial injuries.

Police say the Challenger continued westbound on Tropicana Avenue at a high rate of speed fleeing from the scene of the collision.

Witnesses followed the Challenger and relayed the license plate and vehicle description to an LVMPD 9-1-1 call taker.

Medical personnel arrived at the scene and transported the bicyclist to University Medical Center (UMC) Trauma for further medical attention.

Authorities say the bicyclist died from his injuries at UMC.

Officers responded to the address of the registered owner for the Challenger locating the vehicle and found the driver.

Officers say the driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested on suspicion of DUI and hit-and-run.

The bicyclist's death marks the 18th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2021.

This collision remains under investigation by LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section.